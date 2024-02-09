Pakistan Elections 2024: Polling body's new app faces glitches as authorities grapple with result delays
Earlier in 2018, the ECP’s Result Transmission System (RTS) was clogged when thousands of polling stations began sending results from all parts of the country. This caused delays in the announcement of results of some constituencies.
Amid the delay in announcing the general election result, Pakistan's election commission's new app – supposed to help officials quickly tabulate and transmit election results – faced significant challenges on Friday, reported news agency PTI.
