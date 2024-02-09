Pakistan Elections: Jailed ex-PM Imran Khan's allies outperform; PTI alleges mass rigging as results delayed. 10 point
Pakistan general elections concluded amid allegations of rigging and mobile phone blackout. PTI founder Imran Khan claimed victory while his party raises concerns over result delay.
Polling for general elections in Pakistan concluded amid allegations of rigging and the shutdown of cellular and internet services, Pakistan-based Dawn reported. The voting process began at 8 am and continued till 5 pm. In the early hours of today, The Election Commission released the initial outcomes of the 2024 elections after over 10 hours following the close of voting. The announcement came amidst accusations of electoral manipulation, isolated incidents of violence, and a nationwide mobile phone blackout. The South Asian country is struggling to recover from an economic crisis while it grapples with rising militant violence in a deeply polarised political environment.