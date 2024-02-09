Polling for general elections in Pakistan concluded amid allegations of rigging and the shutdown of cellular and internet services, Pakistan-based Dawn reported. The voting process began at 8 am and continued till 5 pm. In the early hours of today, The Election Commission released the initial outcomes of the 2024 elections after over 10 hours following the close of voting. The announcement came amidst accusations of electoral manipulation, isolated incidents of violence, and a nationwide mobile phone blackout. The South Asian country is struggling to recover from an economic crisis while it grapples with rising militant violence in a deeply polarised political environment. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

All you need to know about Pakistan Elections 2024: 1. As the counting of votes was underway for the Pakistan general elections held on Thursday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan claimed victory, saying that the people demonstrated their resolve to elect his party by turning out in large numbers to vote. Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was barred from contesting Thursday's election as a bloc, but unofficial tallies by local TV channels showed independent candidates -- including dozens anointed by his party -- leading in the most constituencies.

2. His party has also alleged that the mandate of people of Pakistan is being stolen. The party also raised concerns on the delay of the results. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3. An "internet issue" was the reason behind the delay in results, Zafar Iqbal, special secretary at the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), said without elaborating. In a statement Friday morning, the Interior Ministry said a “lack of communication" caused delays in results due to precautionary security measures. By early Friday morning, the ECP had announced results for 12 of the 265 contested seats in parliament on its website.

4. Five were taken by supporters of jailed cricket star Imran Khan who were contesting as independents while four from Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) (PML-N), the party of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. Three seats were taken by the Pakistan Peoples Party of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the son of assassinated premier Benazir Bhutto.

Pakistan Election Results 2024 Live Updates: 5. The main battle is expected to be between candidates backed by Khan, whose PTI party won the last national election, and the PML-N, who analysts say is being backed by the powerful military. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

6. A party needs 133 seats in parliament for a simple majority but many analysts believe the vote may not produce a clear winner.

7. Earlier, before the first results were announced, PTI chief organiser Omar Ayub Khan said he was confident the party had done enough. "Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-backed independent candidates have the ability to form the next federal government with a two-thirds majority," he said in a video statement released to media.

8. Allegations of poll rigging overshadowed the election, and a voting day shutdown by authorities of the country's mobile phone network -- ostensibly on security grounds -- added fuel to the fire. Roof Hassan, PTI's secretary for information, said in a video statement on social media platform X that party agents in the field had reported PTI candidates leading in 125 constituencies. "An effort may be afoot to tamper with the results," he said of the delay in announcements from ECP headquarters. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

9. PTI stated that votes of each candidate are tabulated at each polling station on the Form 45. Imran Khan's party emntioned that copies of these forms have been collected by PTI candidate's polling agents, which show them winning by large majority. However, returning officers are now manipulating the results using Form 47.

10. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday expressed concern about violence in Pakistan and the suspension of mobile communications services on election day in the South Asian nation, his spokesperson said in an emailed statement. US Congress lawmakers also condemned the use of political violence, cell phone service shutdowns and restrictions on freedom of expression in the country. In a post on X, Dina Titus stated, "Free and fair elections are the cornerstone of a functioning democracy. I condemn the use of political violence and the restriction on freedoms of expression in Pakistan. I am closely monitoring the situation on the ground and urge officials to adhere to the rule of law."

Meanwhile, thousands of troops were deployed on the streets and at polling stations across the country on Thursday. Borders with Iran and Afghanistan were temporarily closed as security was stepped up to ensure peaceful polling. Despite the heightened security, 12 people, including two children, were killed in 51 bomb blasts, grenade attacks and shootings by militants, mostly in the western provinces, the military said in a statement. The future leader will also have to seek a fresh IMF rescue while navigating a massive debt load. Pakistan's 23rd bailout programme with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) since independence in 1947 ends next month, lasting nine months. For nearly half of Pakistan's history, the military has ruled the country and continues to have significant influence over elected officials. After being overthrown in a coup in 1999, Sharif went into exile on multiple occasions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from Reuters, ANI, PTI)

