Pakistan Elections: Nawaz Sharif vows ‘message of peace to India’ in PML-N manifesto. What else his polls plan include?
Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's party, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), has unveiled its manifesto for the 2024 elections, focusing on peace, economy, climate change, and terrorism.
