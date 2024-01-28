Pakistan Elections 2024: Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's party on Saturday unveiled its manifesto which promises a message of peace to Pakistan, focusing on bringing Pakistan's economy back on track, a vow to combat climate change, and zero-tolerance towards terrorism.

General elections are scheduled to be held in Pakistan on 8 February 2024 to elect the members of the 16th National Assembly.

Sharif’s Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) manifesto promises to send a “message of peace" to other countries, including India, on the condition that New Delhi revert its August 2019 action on Kashmir, Dawn reported.

India has told Pakistan that Jammu and Kashmir is an inalienable and integral part of the country, and Article 370, which was abrogated by India's Parliament in 2019, is entirely a matter of India as well as its Constitution, the Ministry of External Affairs has reiterated previously.

The report stated that the manifesto also vows to combat the impacts of climate change, a “zero-tolerance policy" towards terrorism, a “secured water future" and “add life to the economy through exports".

“f voted to power, the party vowed to provide the public with cheap and increased electricity as well as speedy development. Its promises include a 20 to 30 percent reduction in power bills, a 15,000 megawatt-increase in electricity production, and a 10,000 MW production of solar energy," the Dawn report said.

The party has vowed to ensure youth representation in national politics through parliament, and provincial and local governments and also said, it aims to restore student unions, expand the National Youth Scheme, allocate funds for IT start-ups, and increase youth entrepreneurship, as per PTI reports.

The party also promised to establish Pakistan’s first sports university and 250 stadiums and academies along with youth skills development.

The other promises include the abolition of the National Accountability Bureau and bringing in comprehensive amendments to the Civil Procedure Code, 1908, and Criminal Procedure Code, 1898 to standardize the procedural laws.

The manifesto also said court proceedings will be telecast live if the party is elected, according to The News International newspaper.

Currently, Pakistan is in economic ruin and awaiting a monumental financial default without long overdue structural reforms sought by global creditors such as the IMF and the World Bank, along with bilateral partners like China and the UAE.

(With PTI inputs)

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!