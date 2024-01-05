Pakistan elections to get postponed? Senate approves resolution seeking delay in February polls
The Pakistan Senate approved a resolution seeking a delay in the February 8 general elections, citing security concerns, reports said.
The Pakistan Senate on Friday approved a resolution seeking a delay in the February 8 general elections, citing security concerns, Pakistan-based ARY News reported. The resolution which was presented by Senator Dilawar Khan, was approved by the majority of lawmakers. Pakistan Information Minister Murtaza Solangi and PML-N Senator Afnan Ullah, who were present in the house, however, opposed the move.