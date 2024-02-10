On February 9, the United States, the UK and the European Union (EU) all shared worries about how elections were done in Pakistan. They spoke up after a vote on February 8 and called for an investigation into problems that were reported.

Elections took place for 265 seats in the national assembly, and a political party must win 133 seats to have a simple majority. The big competition in the election was between Nawaz Sharif's party and those supported by Imran Khan, another former prime minister. Each side claimed that they had won the election, Reuters reported.

The US and the EU noted complaints about interference, like the arrest of activists. They said that any reports of unfair practices, meddling and fraud must be thoroughly looked into.

The EU said there was a "lack of a level playing field" because some politicians couldn't run in the elections and there were limits on freedom of expression, assembly of people and the use the internet.

There were "undue restrictions" on freedoms of expressions and assembl, as per The US State Department which also took note of violence and attacks on media workers.

US Democrats Ro Khanna and Ilhan Omar shared worries about the military allegedly influencing election results. They both want the US State Department to wait on acknowledging a winner until claims of wrongdoing are looked into.

“I am deeply troubled by reports of interference in this week's election in Pakistan. The legitimacy of any incoming government rests on fair elections, free of manipulation, intimidation, or fraud. The Pakistani people deserve nothing less than a transparent democratic process and true representative government," Omar posted on X (formerly Twitter).