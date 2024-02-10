Pakistan Elections: US, UK, EU demand probe into irregularities, fraud as both Nawaz Sharif, Imran Khan claim victory
Pakistan Elections: US, UK, and EU have expressed concerns about the election process in Pakistan.
On February 9, the United States, the UK and the European Union (EU) all shared worries about how elections were done in Pakistan. They spoke up after a vote on February 8 and called for an investigation into problems that were reported.
“I am deeply concerned by the growing evidence that the military is interfering and rigging the result to overturn the will of the Pakistani people. The US should not recognize a winner until all the facts are investigated," Khanna wrote.
British Foreign Minister David Cameron, while thanking all those who had voted in Pakistan, demanded “rule of the law".
“We recognise serious concerns over the fairness and lack of inclusivity of Pakistan’s elections. Authorities must uphold fundamental human rights including free access to information and the rule of law," he posted.
‘Vote manipulation’
A number of other US lawmakers also demanded a full investigation on election irregularities in Pakistan.
(With Reuters inputs)
