 Pakistan elections: What caused the delay in poll results? Interior ministry says 'lack of communication' | Mint
Active Stocks
Fri Feb 09 2024 12:33:04
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 141.20 -1.74%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,403.50 -0.01%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 272.20 -1.45%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 712.95 1.94%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 324.15 -2.07%
Business News/ News / World/  Pakistan elections: What caused the delay in poll results? Interior ministry says 'lack of communication'
Back Back

Pakistan elections: What caused the delay in poll results? Interior ministry says 'lack of communication'

 Livemint

Imran Khan's PTI claims to be leading in 150 seats and confident of forming a government in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Television journalists report from in front of a screen showing live results in the Election Commission office in Islamabad on February 9, 2024, a day after Pakistan's national elections (AFP)Premium
Television journalists report from in front of a screen showing live results in the Election Commission office in Islamabad on February 9, 2024, a day after Pakistan's national elections (AFP)

 

 

Attributing the delay in the Pakistan general election results to a "lack of communication", Pakistan's interior ministry on Friday said that the media and the public is concerned about the late processing of results.

According to the Dwan, the Pakistani ministry attributed the delay to a “lack of communication", which was a result of preventive measures taken to ensure foolproof security.

In a post on X, the ministry said that the delay was assessed, stating that the situation was now “satisfactory". The interior ministry has expressed hope that the arrival of results would continue without interruptions.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has claimed that they are leading in 150 seats amid the counting of votes.

In a video shared on X From Imran khan's account of PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar in which he claims that PTI is leading at 150 votes and definitely, they will form a government in all over Pakistan whether it is Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A video on the Imran Khan's official X handle read, “InshAllah PTI will form governments in Punjab, KP and Federal. Any attempt to change the results overnight will be thwarted and not accepted at any cost by the people of Pakistan or the local and international observers and media - Chairman PTI Barrister Gohar"

 

Thereafter, Khan's party posted on X which saying, "PTI won the Elections 2024 by an absolute landslide. The world witnessed it. Manipulation of results now will not achieve anything other than absolute chaos & instability. The people have decided! Honor their decision.

 

In other news, former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is expected to win the Lahore seat in the country's national election, according to projections by broadcaster Geo News.

(With agency inputs)

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 09 Feb 2024, 11:59 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App