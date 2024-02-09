{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Attributing the delay in the Pakistan general election results to a "lack of communication", Pakistan's interior ministry on Friday said that the media and the public is concerned about the late processing of results.

According to the Dwan, the Pakistani ministry attributed the delay to a “lack of communication", which was a result of preventive measures taken to ensure foolproof security.

In a post on X, the ministry said that the delay was assessed, stating that the situation was now “satisfactory". The interior ministry has expressed hope that the arrival of results would continue without interruptions.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has claimed that they are leading in 150 seats amid the counting of votes.

In a video shared on X From Imran khan's account of PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar in which he claims that PTI is leading at 150 votes and definitely, they will form a government in all over Pakistan whether it is Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A video on the Imran Khan's official X handle read, “InshAllah PTI will form governments in Punjab, KP and Federal. Any attempt to change the results overnight will be thwarted and not accepted at any cost by the people of Pakistan or the local and international observers and media - Chairman PTI Barrister Gohar"



Thereafter, Khan's party posted on X which saying, "PTI won the Elections 2024 by an absolute landslide. The world witnessed it. Manipulation of results now will not achieve anything other than absolute chaos & instability. The people have decided! Honor their decision.

In other news, former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is expected to win the Lahore seat in the country's national election, according to projections by broadcaster Geo News.

(With agency inputs)

