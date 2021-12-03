The official Twitter handle of Pakistan Embassy Serbia has posted a public message asking Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan how long does the government expect the government officials to remain silent when they have not been paid for the last three months.

"With inflation breaking all previous records, how long do you expect Imran Khan that we government official will remain silent & keep working for you without been paid for past 3 months & our children been forced out of school due to non-payment of fees. Is this #NayaPakistan?" the tweet read. In another tweet, the writer wrote, "I am sorry Imran Khan, am not left with another option," tweeted Pakistan Embassy Serbia along with a one-minute video.

"If soap becomes costlier, don't use. If wheat becomes dearer, please don't eat," the lyrics of the song said with Imran Khan's 'Aapne ghabrana nahi' video inserted in between.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's trade balance is worsening at an accelerated pace adding to the economic woes and financial problems it faces. Pakistan's trade deficit rose sharply to US dollars 5.11 billion in November 2021 against US dollars 1.94 billion in the same month of the last year 2020, witnessing a surge of 163 per cent, according to News International.

