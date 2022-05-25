Pakistan: Ex- cricketer tweets ‘No Petrol in Lahore, no cash in ATM’. See here

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Former Pakistan cricket team's all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez pointed out the problems faced by the ‘common man’ in Pakistan and also tagged prominent Pakistani politicians in the post
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
“No Petrol At Station In Lahore, No Cash In ATM" read former Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Hafeez's Twitter post that was posted on Wednesday.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
“No Petrol At Station In Lahore, No Cash In ATM" read former Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Hafeez's Twitter post that was posted on Wednesday.
Pakistan saw a change of governance as cricketer turned politician Imran Khan was ousted as the Prime Minister of Pakistan on 10 March this year via a no-confidence motion in the parliament.
Pakistan saw a change of governance as cricketer turned politician Imran Khan was ousted as the Prime Minister of Pakistan on 10 March this year via a no-confidence motion in the parliament.
On 10 April, a no-confidence vote was conducted and he was ousted from office, becoming the first prime minister in Pakistan to be removed from office by a vote of no confidence.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
On 10 April, a no-confidence vote was conducted and he was ousted from office, becoming the first prime minister in Pakistan to be removed from office by a vote of no confidence.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Shehbaz Sharif was nominated as candidate for Prime Minister by opposition parties following a vote of no confidence motion. He was elected Prime Minister on 11 April 2022.
Shehbaz Sharif was nominated as candidate for Prime Minister by opposition parties following a vote of no confidence motion. He was elected Prime Minister on 11 April 2022.
However, latest news from Pakistan says, the Asian country seems headed for long period of instability as the country spirals into a deeper economic crisis (the Pakistani Rupee’s free fall continues), with the Pakistan Army adopting a neutral stance.
However, latest news from Pakistan says, the Asian country seems headed for long period of instability as the country spirals into a deeper economic crisis (the Pakistani Rupee’s free fall continues), with the Pakistan Army adopting a neutral stance.
Meanwhile, former Pakistan cricket team's all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez pointed out the problems faced by the "common man" in Pakistan and also tagged prominent Pakistani politicians in the post.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Meanwhile, former Pakistan cricket team's all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez pointed out the problems faced by the "common man" in Pakistan and also tagged prominent Pakistani politicians in the post.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"No Petrol available in any petrol station in Lahore??? No cash available in ATM machines?? Why a common man have to suffer from political decisions," the former Pakistan all-rounder wrote on Twitter and also tagged former Pakistan PM Imran Khan and current Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif among other politicians.
"No Petrol available in any petrol station in Lahore??? No cash available in ATM machines?? Why a common man have to suffer from political decisions," the former Pakistan all-rounder wrote on Twitter and also tagged former Pakistan PM Imran Khan and current Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif among other politicians.
Hafeez represented Pakistan across all three formats and had a decorated international career in which he won the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Hafeez represented Pakistan across all three formats and had a decorated international career in which he won the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Hafeez scored more than 12,000 runs in international cricket across all three formats and also picked up more than 250 wickets. He also served as captain of the Pakistan team.
Hafeez scored more than 12,000 runs in international cricket across all three formats and also picked up more than 250 wickets. He also served as captain of the Pakistan team.
Prime Minister Sharif and his political allies want the government to serve the full term till October 2023 while the former works on the economic revival of Pakistan. The state of the Pakistan economy is precarious with high external debt, double-digit food and fuel inflation and a plunging Pakistani Rupee.
Prime Minister Sharif and his political allies want the government to serve the full term till October 2023 while the former works on the economic revival of Pakistan. The state of the Pakistan economy is precarious with high external debt, double-digit food and fuel inflation and a plunging Pakistani Rupee.