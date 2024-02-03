Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan, wife get 7 years for unlawful marriage
Pakistan: It was the third adverse ruling against the embattled former prime minister Imran Khan this week and comes ahead of national elections on Thursday that he is barred from contesting
Pakistan former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Khan were sentenced to seven years in prison and fined on Saturday by a court that ruled their 2018 marriage violated the law, his party said.
