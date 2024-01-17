Pakistan expels Iranian ambassador, recalls its envoy after 'unprovoked' missile strike
Pakistan recalls ambassador from Iran and blocks Tehran's envoy from returning after air strike kills two children.
Pakistan has recalled its ambassador and expelled the Iranian envoy after a missile strike that killed two children. Local media reports indicate that the attack took place near Panjgur in southwest Balochistan and injured three others. The development comes amid an escalating Middle East crisis sparked by the war between Israel and Hamas.