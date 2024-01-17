Pakistan has recalled its ambassador and expelled the Iranian envoy after a missile strike that killed two children. Local media reports indicate that the attack took place near Panjgur in southwest Balochistan and injured three others. The development comes amid an escalating Middle East crisis sparked by the war between Israel and Hamas. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Last night's unprovoked and blatant breach of Pakistan's sovereignty by Iran is a violation of international law and the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations," spokeswoman Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said in a statement.

Iran’s Tasnim news agency had earlier said two bases belonging to Jaish al-Adl militants in Balochistan province were destroyed late on Tuesday using missiles and drones, without directly claiming it was behind the attack. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

More to come…

