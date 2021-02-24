Pakistan extends $50mn line of credit for defence to Sri Lanka

The development comes as India is trying to get work restarted on Chabahar port in Iran which New Delhi sees as a route to landlocked Central Asia and Afghanistan bypassing Pakistan. Chabahar is situated in Sistan and Baluchestan province in south Iran on the Gulf of Oman. Pakistan’s Gwadar is about 70 kilometers to the west along the coast. Afghanistan is connected to the port through its land border with Iran, and India via the sea. The first phase of Chabahar port was inaugurated in December 2017. India’s plans to develop the port, first made public in 2003, had run aground repeatedly due to the waxing and waning of tensions between the US and Iran.