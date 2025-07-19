Pakistan extends airspace ban for Indian airlines until August 24

The Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) said that Pakistan has extended the closure of its airspace for flights operated by Indian airlines by another month, till August 24.

“No aircraft operated by Indian airlines, or military and civilian flights that are Indian-owned or leased, will be allowed to use Pakistani airspace,” according to a NOTAM (notice to airmen) that came into effect at 3:50 pm India time on Friday.

The ban will remain in place till August 24 at 5:19 am (India time), the PAA said.

India has extended its ailiverspace ban on all Pakistani aircraft until July 24, a measure initially imposed on April 30 in response to the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, which left 26 people dead. In retaliation, Pakistan closed its airspace to Indian aircraft on April 24.

The tit-for-tat restrictions have been renewed several times by both countries.