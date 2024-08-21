Pakistan faces major internet glitch; users unable to send pics, videos on WhatsApp — What is happening?

Pakistani officials blamed faulty submarine cables for a nationwide internet slowdown, despite allegations that government traffic monitoring caused the issue. Internet speeds have dropped 30-40%, impacting users and the economy.

Published21 Aug 2024, 07:58 PM IST
Pakistan faces major internet glitch; users unable to send pics, videos on WhatsApp — What is happening?
Pakistan faces major internet glitch; users unable to send pics, videos on WhatsApp — What is happening?

Pakistani officials attributed a nation-wide internet slowdown to “faulty submarine cables” on Wednesday amid growing outrage over the situation. Many have attributed the steady decline in internet speed to a government bid to monitor digital traffic — including tests for a new ‘firewall’. The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority however insisted that it was the government’s web management system that was being upgraded.

“The internet slowdown in the country is due to a faulty submarine cable, which is expected to be repaired by August 28. In my opinion, the internet should not slow down due to an upgrade. The telecom [sector] has suffered a loss of [Rs] 300 million,” Dawn quoted PTA Chairman Retired Major General Hafeezur Rehman as saying.

According to updates shared by the Wireless and Internet Service Providers Association of Pakistan, data speed in the country has dropped by 30% to 40% over the past few weeks.

Also Read | Viral video: Pakistan team’s hilarious catching practice

Meanwhile Shaza Fatima Khawaja — the State Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication — blamed excessive usage of VPNs for the slowdown. According to a report by the Express Tribune, the lawmaker indicated that steps were being taken to prevent internet issues and acknowledged the problems faced by the public due to the widespread disruptions. 

Earlier, the Lahore High Court on Saturday directed the federal government and the Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA) to submit their responses to the recent internet disruptions affecting millions of people in Pakistan.

While hearing a petition filed by Noman Sarwar against the nationwide internet "shutdown," Justice Shakil Ahmad announced the reserved verdict on Saturday. He instructed all parties involved to have their representatives appear before the court and submit their responses on August 21.

Reports had earlier attributed the issue to the purported testing of an internet firewall aimed at regulating social media. This firewall, equipped with filters, is intended to block unwanted content from reaching a wider audience.

(With inputs from agencies)

21 Aug 2024, 07:58 PM IST
