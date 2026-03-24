Pakistan faces twin setback: After topping Global Terrorism Index, now ranked world’s most polluted country in 2025

Pakistan has been ranked as the world’s most polluted country in 2025, with dangerous levels of fine particulate matter far above international health limits, Dawn reported on Tuesday. This comes after the country was ranked number one on the Global Terrorism Index 2026.

According to the annual report by Swiss air quality monitoring company IQAir, PM2.5 concentrations, tiny airborne particles that can cause serious health problems, were recorded at up to 13 times the level recommended by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

According to the report, just 13 countries and territories were able to keep average PM2.5 levels within the WHO’s recommended limit of under 5 micrograms per cubic metre in 2025, up from only seven in 2024.

Still, most parts of the world continued to grapple with poor air quality. The report, cited by Dawn, said that 130 of the 143 monitored countries and territories failed to meet the WHO guideline.

Bangladesh and Tajikistan were ranked second and third, respectively, among the world’s most polluted countries last year, the report added.

It also noted that only 14% of cities worldwide met the WHO air quality standard in 2025, down from 17% the previous year. Researchers said part of the decline was linked to massive wildfires in Canada, which raised PM2.5 levels across the United States and even in parts of Europe.

Countries and territories that remained within the WHO’s recommended air quality limit included Australia, Iceland, Estonia and Panama.

At the same time, a number of Southeast Asian countries showed improvement. Laos, Cambodia and Indonesia recorded notable drops in PM2.5 levels, mainly because wetter and windier La Niña conditions helped improve air quality.

Mongolia also posted a 31% fall in average PM2.5 concentrations, bringing the level down to 17.8 micrograms per cubic metre.

Overall, IQAir said 75 countries registered a decline in PM2.5 levels in 2025 compared with the previous year, while 54 countries experienced a rise in pollution, Dawn reported.

Pakistan ranks first on Global Terrorism Index Pakistan has topped the Global Terrorism Index for the first time after recording a 6% rise in terrorism-related deaths in 2025. According to the Global Terrorism Index 2026 released by the Institute for Economics and Peace, Pakistan witnessed 1,139 deaths last year, pointing to a worsening security situation.

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The report, which measures the impact of terrorism across 163 countries, said Pakistan’s “strained” ties with neighbouring countries, especially Afghanistan, along with rising attacks by the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan and the Balochistan Liberation Army, have led to serious security concerns.

It further noted that terrorism-related deaths in Pakistan have reached their highest level since 2013, with the country recording 1,139 deaths and 1,045 incidents in 2025. The TTP was identified as the “deadliest” terror group in Pakistan and the third deadliest in the world.