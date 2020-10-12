Pakistan fails FATF peer review, likely to remain on 'gray list'

Pakistan was placed on the FATF’s “gray list" in June 2018. The Paris-based watchdog asked Islamabad to implement a plan of action to curb money laundering and terror financing by the end of 2019 but the deadline was extended later on due to covid-19. In February, the FATF gave Pakistan, which missed 13 targets, a four-month grace period to complete its 27-point action plan against ML and TF committed with the international community. In its third plenary held virtually in June, the FATF decided to keep Pakistan in the “gray list" as Islamabad failed to check flow of money to terror groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).