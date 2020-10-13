Pakistan fails to convince FATF of efforts to combat terrorism

“Pakistan will remain in enhanced (expedited) follow-up" and will continue to report back to the Asia Pacific Group (APG) of the FATF on the “progress to strengthen its implementation of anti-money laundering/combating financing of terrorism (AML/CFT) measures," according to a follow-up report by the APG to an assessment done last year and made public on Monday. However, the report also said that Pakistan has “made some progress in addressing the technical compliance deficiencies identified in its mutual evaluation report", it said.