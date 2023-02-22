Pakistan finance secretary sees IMF staff level talks wrapping up this week
ISLAMABAD : Pakistan expects to conclude talks with the International Monetary Fund over a staff level agreement as soon as this week, the country's finance secretary said, in a crucial step towards unlocking funds to battle an economic crisis.
