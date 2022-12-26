Pakistan financial crises: Cost-cutting measures continue against govt staff

Pakistan financial crises: Cost-cutting measures continue against govt staff2 min read . 01:57 PM IST
- Pakistan's cabinet secretary said that all government vehicles used by officers (entitled) will not be given more than 120 litres of fuel
Pakistan is reeling from a severe economic crisis and therefore the government has decided to take cost-cutting measures against its employees. As per a report by the ANI news agency, the Pakistani government has put a cap on free fuel, restriction on travel allowance, and medical allowance among others.
Citing a notification by the Pakistani cabinet Secretariat, the agency said all government vehicles used by officers (entitled) will not be given more than 120 litres of fuel per month. Employees travelling out of town, city, or village on official work would be given two DAs according to their grade and reduced by one DA. Leave encashment of all regular employees of Grades 17-21 should be stopped immediately.
Besides, the Pakistan government has abolished all allowances of more than 25% of the salaries of government employees immediately. The Shehbaz Sharif-led government has also suspended medical bills payment between Grade 11 to 21 staff until the country's financial woes subside.
Moreover, the cabinet secretariat has also directed that the salaries of employees from grade 11 to 21 should not be increased until "financial hitches are reduced."
"In view of the principal approval by the Prime Minister of Pakistan and the present financial calamity of the state and the severe shortage of funds, it has become imperative to issue the following instructions, otherwise further financial catastrophe may lead to a situation of stoppage of salaries in public/autonomous organizations," according to the official notification.
Further, the Pakistani government has called for the stoppage of giving study leave with salary. It called for implementing the policy of taking full work from employees with fewer financial resources. A policy regarding the pension of all permanent employees from Grades 7 to 21 will be issued. All permanent employees from Grades 7 to 21 should be given annual increments based on their performance.
In case of violation of rules, employees would be punished with a deduction of 50% salary. Furthermore, the ban should be imposed on giving bonuses to government employees. All government bodies shall submit absolute reports on the utilization of funds to enable better utilization of money, the notification read.
The notification orders that organsations and institutions should take action against employees if found negligent in their work.
Pakistan's economy has been facing structural inflation where the average customer price index is currently around 25%, The Express Tribune reported. The average Sensitive Price Index (SPI) stood around 28% in the first five months of FY23.
