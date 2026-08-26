Fire breaks out at Pakistan's state-run hospital, at least 15 infants die, one rescued: Here's what we know

At least 15 infants died on Wednesday (local time) after a fire broke out in a state-run hospital in Pakistan's capital city, Islamabad, following an air conditioner compressor explosion.

Here's what happened The incident occurred in the gynaecology ward of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), Geo TV reported, citing officials, who added that the nursery had 16 newborns at the time of the incident, with only one being rescued.

Citing rescue sources, the report added that the fire broke out around 6:45 am after an air conditioner compressor exploded inside the nursery at the hospital in Islamabad. The district administration said that of the 15 infants, 14 were completely burnt in the fire, which broke out on the third floor of the MCH ward.

The officials added that the blaze was brought under control and rescue teams were carrying out cooling operations at the site. After receiving the information, rescue teams reached the site immediately, the district administration noted, adding that at least six fire brigades and four ambulances were sent to the spot.

In a statement, the administration said, "The fire was immediately brought under control, and the children were immediately shifted to the intensive care unit."

PIMS spokesperson Dr Aneeza Jalil told Dawn that the fire appeared to have erupted due to a short circuit. She further said, "Some of the babies may have been discharged during the night so the exact number [of casualties] cannot be shared right now."

District administration sets up inquiry committee An inquiry committee headed by the additional deputy commissioner has been established to investigate the incident. It will determine the cause of the fire and ascertain how the incident occurred.

Malik Israr, whose niece was admitted to the gynaecology ward, told Dawn that it was unfortunate that the nursery was located in a building where repair and renovation work was still underway. He added, "After the fire erupted, they told patients to vacate the building. Women who had just given birth had to rush down the stairs from the second floor."

Pakistan PM orders probe According to Reuters, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed authorities to conduct an immediate investigation, the PM's office said.

In a statement, Senate Chairman Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani expressed condolences to the affected families. Gilani said that effective safety measures, fire safety systems and all necessary arrangements to deal with emergencies must be ensured in hospitals to prevent such incidents. He added, "Any negligence in safety measures is unacceptable," as he urged the relevant authorities to carry out a comprehensive probe into the incident and take effective and practical steps to prevent such tragedies in the future.