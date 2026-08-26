Fire breaks out at Pakistan's state-run hospital, at least 15 infants die, one rescued: Here's what we know

At least 15 infants died on Wednesday (local time) after a fire broke out in a state-run hospital in Pakistan's capital city, Islamabad, following an air conditioner compressor explosion.

Here's what happened The incident occurred in the gynaecology ward of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), Geo TV reported, citing officials, who added that the nursery had 16 newborns at the time of the incident, with only one being rescued.

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Citing rescue sources, the report added that the fire broke out around 6:45 am after an air conditioner compressor exploded inside the nursery at the hospital in Islamabad. The district administration said that of the 15 infants, 14 were completely burnt in the fire, which broke out on the third floor of the MCH ward.

The officials added that the blaze was brought under control and rescue teams were carrying out cooling operations at the site. After receiving the information, rescue teams reached the site immediately, the district administration noted, adding that at least six fire brigades and four ambulances were sent to the spot.

In a statement, the administration said, "The fire was immediately brought under control, and the children were immediately shifted to the intensive care unit."

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PIMS spokesperson Dr Aneeza Jalil told Dawn that the fire appeared to have erupted due to a short circuit. She further said, "Some of the babies may have been discharged during the night so the exact number [of casualties] cannot be shared right now."

District administration sets up inquiry committee An inquiry committee headed by the additional deputy commissioner has been established to investigate the incident. It will determine the cause of the fire and ascertain how the incident occurred.

Malik Israr, whose niece was admitted to the gynaecology ward, told Dawn that it was unfortunate that the nursery was located in a building where repair and renovation work was still underway. He added, "After the fire erupted, they told patients to vacate the building. Women who had just given birth had to rush down the stairs from the second floor."

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Pakistan PM orders probe According to Reuters, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed authorities to conduct an immediate investigation, the PM's office said.

In a statement, Senate Chairman Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani expressed condolences to the affected families. Gilani said that effective safety measures, fire safety systems and all necessary arrangements to deal with emergencies must be ensured in hospitals to prevent such incidents. He added, "Any negligence in safety measures is unacceptable," as he urged the relevant authorities to carry out a comprehensive probe into the incident and take effective and practical steps to prevent such tragedies in the future.

Established in 1985, PIMS is Islamabad's biggest public-sector hospital. It is one of the two oldest health facilities in the capital city and comprises several hospitals and teaching institutes.

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About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.

Fire Get Latest real-time updates India, Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. World News Home Fire breaks out at Pakistan's state-run hospital, at least 15 infants die, one rescued: Here's what we know