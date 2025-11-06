Pakistan fires projectiles into Afghanistan escalating tensions amid ceasefire talks in Turkey: Report

Projectiles were fired from Pakistan into Afghanistan on Thursday, AFP reported citing Afghan military sources and local witnesses, as the two neighbours resumed peace negotiations in Turkey aimed at reinforcing a fragile ceasefire.

Advertisement

“Pakistan used light and heavy weapons and targeted civilian areas,” the news outletquoted an Afghan military source as saying, describing the shelling, which as per witnesses lasted 10-15 minutes.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, added that Afghanistan has not retaliated, citing respect for the ongoing talks in Istanbul.

The incident underscores the fragile security situation along the Afghanistan-Pakistan border even as both sides attempt to negotiate measures to maintain peace.

Pakistan and Afghanistan hold talks in Turkey to reinforce border peace

Officials from Pakistan and Afghanistan met in Turkey on Thursday in a bid to ensure peace along their shared border, state-run Pakistani media reported. The talks come after deadly clashes in October killed dozens, including soldiers, civilians, and suspected militants, and left hundreds more wounded.

Advertisement

Border clashes The fighting erupted following explosions in Kabul on October 9, which the Taliban government blamed on Pakistan and vowed retaliation. The violence only ceased after Qatar brokered a ceasefire on October 19, which remains in effect.

Relations between the two neighbors have deteriorated in recent years, with Islamabad accusing the Taliban in Afghanistan of turning a blind eye to Pakistani militants who carry out cross-border attacks. Kabul denies these allegations, stating it does not allow Afghan territory to be used for attacks on any country, including Pakistan.

Details of the talks According to Pakistani media, as per AP report, the talks in Istanbul are being facilitated by Qatar and Turkey. The focus of the third round of negotiations, as stated by Pakistan’s Defense Minister Khawaja Mohammad Asif, is ensuring Afghan territory is not used for attacks inside Pakistan.

Advertisement

The Afghan delegation is led by Abdul Haq Wasiq, director of general intelligence, while the Pakistani side is headed by Lt. Gen. Asim Malik, Pakistan’s spy chief and national security adviser.