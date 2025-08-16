Pakistan flash floods: Helicopter carrying aid crashes, over 300 dead in two days - What we know so far

A helicopter crashed during a rescue mission in monsoon-hit northern Pakistan on Friday, killing five crew on board, the chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province said in a statement.

“An MI-17 helicopter of the provincial government, carrying relief goods for rain-affected areas of Bajaur, crashed in the Pandiyali area of Mohmand district due to bad weather,” Ali Amin Gandapur said in a statement, as reported by AFP. “Five crew members, including two pilots, were killed.”

The death toll from heavy monsoon rains that have triggered flash floods across northern Pakistan has risen to at least 321 people in the last 48 hours, disaster agencies said Saturday, AFP reported.

The majority of deaths, 307, were reported in the mountainous Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority said.

Met department issues ‘heavy rainfall alert’ The meteorological department has issued a heavy rain alert for Pakistan's northwest for the next few hours, urging people to take "precautionary measures".

The provincial government has declared the severely affected mountainous districts of Buner, Bajaur, Swat, Shangla, Mansehra and Battagram disaster-hit areas.

Meanwhile, the provincial rescue agency told AFP that around 2,000 rescue workers were engaged in recovering bodies from the debris and carrying out relief operations in nine affected districts.

"Heavy rainfall, landslides in several areas, and washed-out roads are causing significant challenges in delivering aid, particularly in transporting heavy machinery and ambulances," Bilal Ahmed Faizi, spokesman for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Rescue agency, told AFP.

Monsoon flood in Pakistan The monsoon season, crucial for agriculture and food security across South Asia, delivers about 75% of the region's annual rainfall, but it also brings widespread destruction, including landslides and flash floods.

Typically beginning in June and tapering off by late September, this year's monsoon arrived earlier than usual and is expected to linger longer, according to Syed Muhammad Tayyab Shah, a representative from Pakistan's national disaster agency, AFP reported.

Residents recover belongings from the remains of a damaged home after a cloudburst triggered heavy rains and flooding in Naryan Behak village on the outskirts of Muzaffarabad, the capital of Pakistani-occupied Kashmir, August 15, 2025. REUTERS/Naseer ud Din