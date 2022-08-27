Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / World /  Pakistan floods: 33 million affected, nearly 1,000 dead; here's top developments

Pakistan floods: 33 million affected, nearly 1,000 dead; here's top developments

A family with their belongings wade through rain waters following rains and floods in Pakistan's Jamshoro (PC-REUTERS/Yasir Rajput)
3 min read . 06:28 PM ISTSaurav Mukherjee

Over 400,000 homes have been destroyed since the summer season began with multiple monsoon cycles lashing over the South Asian nation.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

With floods affecting over 33 million people in Pakistan – almost 15 per cent of the country’s population, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on 25 August officially declared a ‘national emergency’ in light of the rain-induced floods.

As per to the latest reports, nearly 1,000 people, including 300 children, have lost their lives and more than 400,000 homes have been destroyed since the summer season began with multiple monsoon cycles lashing over the South Asian nation.

The UN's disaster relief agency Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affair (OCHA) said on Thursday that at least 1,84,000 people have been displaced to relief camps.

As the floodwater are gushing into the cities, Quetta, Ziarat, Khuzdar, Loralai, Pashin, Chaman, Panjgur, Zhob, Qila Saifullah and Qila Abdullah suffered a massive internet and telephone blackout on Friday noon, said the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA). Though telephone and internet services in at least 10 districts of Balochistan were partially restored.

View Full Image
People and vehicles navigate through flooded roads after heavy monsoon rains in the capital of Swat valley Mingora on 27 August. PC-AP Photo
Click on the image to enlarge
Here are some top developments:

1) Over 1,000 people – including 300 children – have lost their lives and more than 4,00,000 homes have been destroyed in floods.

2) Death toll in Swat reaches 15 after 3 more killed in floods and landslides.

3) Several cities suffered a massive internet and telephone blackout on Friday noon, said the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

4) With situation blowing out of proportion, PM Shehbaz Sharif on 26 August that consumers in the flood-hit areas in all the provinces can make calls even with zero balance.

5) Water level in Kabul River has risen above 300,000 cusecs in Nowshera, resulting in a “very high flood" and evacuations are underway, The Dawn quoted Nowshera Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mir Reza Ozgen as saying . Also, Kabul river's water level in Virk had reached 130,364 cusecs.

View Full Image
Displaced Pakistani families take refuge on a Karachi government girls school after fleeing their flood-hit homes, from different districts of Karachi on 25 August. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan)
Click on the image to enlarge
6) Financial losses amounts reached to 10 billion in Gilgit-Baltistan area following floods. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM Mahmood Khan announces 1 billion for victims after visiting flood-affected areas in Swat and Lower Dir.

7) Pakistan government released 5 billion for relief and the family of every deceased. PM Shehbaz Sharif announced 80 billion was allocated to help flood victims and each flood victim family was immediately given 25,000.

View Full Image
A man swims in flood waters while heading for a higher ground, following rains and floods during the monsoon season in Pakistan's Charsadda on  27 August, 2022. Photo-REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
Click on the image to enlarge
8) On the appeal of PM Shehbaz Sharif, the international organisations and financial institutions announced an immediate assistance of more than $500 million for the flood victims.

9) World Food Programme announced $110 million for the flood-affected people, while Asian Development Bank pledged to give $20 million in assistance. The UKAid would give 1.5 million pounds ($1.7m) for the same purpose.

View Full Image
A family arrives to dry ground with their belonging and livestock after leaving their home in a flood affected area after heavy monsoon rainfalls in Jaffarabad district in Balochistan province on 25 August 25. (Photo: AFP/Fida HUSSAIN)
Click on the image to enlarge
10) The UN Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) allocated $3 million to UN agencies and partners in Pakistan. It will bring the total UN humanitarian assistance pledged so far for the flood response up to $7 million.

11) Punjab province's CM Chaudhry Parvez Elahi set up the ‘Chief Minister Flood Relief Fund’ and allocated 5 billion for rehabilitation and resettlement of the flood victims of south Punjab.

12) Pakistan Cabinet donates one-month salary to flood victims.

13) All-Pakistan Chinese Enter­prises’ Association (APECA) has announced 15.5 million donation to the Prime Minister’s Flood Relief Fund.

14) PTI chief and former Pakistan PM Imran Khan announced telethon to raise funds for flood affectees.

