Pakistan Floods: ADB working on relief package to 'support people, infrastructure immediately'
Actor Angelina Jolly visited flood-hit areas of the Sindh province of Pakistan to support relief efforts
Pakistan is facing its worst floods in decades with death toll crossing 1500 and citizens also exposed to other diseases as they are pushed to live in unhygienic conditions. The global world seems to be supporting Pakistan at the time of crisis as the Asian Development Bank (ADB) also announced that it is working quickly to provide a significant relief package for the country.