Pakistan floods: All you need to know2 min read . Updated: 29 Aug 2022, 05:23 PM IST
The Pakistan government has announced a nationwide emergency and sought international help to deal with the climate change-induced catastrophe
Pakistan is battling unprecedented floods caused by the highest rainfall in the last 3 decades. This year's rains were 190 percent higher than the average of the previous 30 years and the floods being compared to the 2010 catastrophy.