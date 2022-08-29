Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / World /  Pakistan floods: All you need to know

Pakistan floods: All you need to know

The unprecedented flooding in Pakistan has killed at least 1,061 people and affected almost 33 million people.
2 min read . 05:23 PM IST Edited By Aman Gupta

The Pakistan government has announced a nationwide emergency and sought international help to deal with the climate change-induced catastrophe

Pakistan is battling unprecedented floods caused by the highest rainfall in the last 3 decades. This year's rains were 190 percent higher than the average of the previous 30 years and the floods being compared to the 2010 catastrophy.

Taking stock of the situation, the Pakistani government imposed a nationwide lockdown and imposed a nationwide lockdown and requested international support.

The first set of aid from the United Arab Emirates(UAE) and Turkey started arriving in Pakistan on Sunday. According to reports, Pakistan has already received support to the tune of $4.5 billion from the IMF, the United Nations, the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank

A displaced man carries belongings he salvaged from his flood-hit home as he paddles through a flooded area, on the outskirts of Peshawar
A displaced man carries belongings he salvaged from his flood-hit home as he paddles through a flooded area, on the outskirts of Peshawar
A LIST OF DEVELOPMENTS IN PAKISTAN

1)Around 1,061 people have died in the heavy rains-induced floods since it started pouring in June with more than 33 million people affected by the flooding i.e. one in every 7 Pakistani, News Agency AFP reported.

2) News Agency Bloomberg reported Pakistani Finance Minister Miftah Ismail as saying that the damages from the floods could exceed $10 billion dollars with various sectors of the economy having been affected.

The death toll from monsoon flooding in Pakistan since June has reached 1,061, according to figures released on August 29, 2022, by the country's National Disaster Management Authority. 
The death toll from monsoon flooding in Pakistan since June has reached 1,061, according to figures released on August 29, 2022, by the country's National Disaster Management Authority. 
3) Pakistan's central bank has said that heavy rains could severely impact agricultural output with the economic growth set to fall from 6 percent last year to 3 or 4 percent.

4) Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif has called for an emergency multi-party meeting to decide the future course of action with regard to the devastation caused by the floods and heavy rains.

5) Pakistan's Climate Minister Sherry Rehman has called the current crisis a "climate catastrophe". “Many districts are beginning to look like they’re part of the ocean," Rehman said.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif recently said 'I saw floodwater everywhere'
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif recently said 'I saw floodwater everywhere'
6) Along with the civilian administration the government has deployed at least 6500 soldiers to help with rescue and relief operations across the country. Meanwhile, Pakistani military chief Qamar Javed Bajwa has said his country may take years to recover from the crisis while requesting Pakistanis living abroad to generously donate to the flood victims.

7) The current crisis has affected all four of the country's provinces and at least 72 of the 110 districts hit by floods declaring calamity hit.

With inputs from agencies

