Pakistan has been witnessing torrential monsoon rains in the past few weeks that managed to break a century-long record and levied more than five times the 30-year average for rainfall in some provinces of the Asian nation. On Friday, authorities warned people in the district of Dadu in the southern Sindh province to move to safer places ahead of floodwater from the swollen Indus river that's expected to hit the region this week.

