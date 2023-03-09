Pakistan FM ‘absolutely committed’ to close IMF agreement in ‘next few day’2 min read . Updated: 09 Mar 2023, 06:13 PM IST
My team and I have decided that, in a short period of time, we will implement and we will discharge all the sovereign commitments, Pak FM said
Pakistan expects to reach an agreement with the International Monetary Fund to resume its $6.5 billion loan program in the next few days, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said on Thursday. Dar vowed that the government was “absolutely committed" to completing the bailout programme with the IMF.
