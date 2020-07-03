Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi tests positive for Covid-19

Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Friday revealed that he tested positive for the novel corona virus.

“This afternoon I felt a slight fever and immediately quarantined myself at home. I have now tested positive for Covid 19. By the grace of Allah, I feel strong and energetic. I will continue to carry on my duties from home. Please keep me in your prayers," Qureshi said in a Twitter post.

According to Pakistan government numbers, the number of Covid-19 cases in the country total 217, 549 with more than 4,500 deaths.

Worldwide the number of cases has crossed the 10 million mark since the disease first surfaced in China in December.

