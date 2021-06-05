The report comes ahead of this month’s FATF assessment meeting on Pakistan and other jurisdictions. Pakistan has been on the FATF watchlist since June 2018 for allowing terrorist groups to source money for their activities. Previous reports of the FATF have found that Pakistan’s compliance has been weak on many counts including UN listed terrorist groups and terrorists being allowed to raise funds for their activities through regular banking channels. The Express Tribune report said that the FATF’s latest report had found that Pakistan had been found compliant or largely compliant on 31 issues significantly reducing the danger of it being blacklisted and joining the ranks of countries like North Korea or Iran. A country being put into the black list means it’s chances of getting funds and investments from abroad are considerably lessened.The compliance in 31 out of 40 parameters helps bringing Pakistan at par with Global AML/CFT standards (Anti Money Laundering/ Combating Financing of Terrorism)," the Express Tribune report said. Pakistan was assessed in two domains: technical compliance/legal instruments (40 FATF recommendations) and demonstration of effectiveness (11 immediate outcomes)," the report said.