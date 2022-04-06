Pakistan: Friend of Imran Khan's wife flees to Dubai with '$90,000 bag'. Read here2 min read . 08:22 PM IST
Farah Khan, is allegedly a close friend of PM Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi. Her husband Ahsan Jamil Gujjar has already left for the US.
LAHORE : As political turmoil in Pakistan faces uncertainty, Imran Khan has faced newer allegations from the opposition, when Farah Khan the caretaker Prime Minister's third wife Bushra Bibi's close friend fled the country to avoid being arrested.
The Opposition alleges that Farah received a huge sum of money for getting officers transferred and posted according to their choices, calling the scam the “mother of all scandals" amounting to 6 billion Pakistani rupees (USD 32 million).
On Tuesday, a post surfaced on Twitter, by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Romina Khurshid Alam, where she put up a picture of Farah Khan in a private jet, with a Hermes bag.
"Farah Khan, Bushra's Frontwoman who ran away. The bag with her is for $90,000. Yes that's ninety thousand dollars," Alam wrote in her tweet.
However, it is not clear when the picture was taken.
See the post here
Farah Khan, is allegedly a close friend of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi. Her husband Ahsan Jamil Gujjar has already left for the US.
Farah left for Dubai on Sunday, The Express Tribune newspaper reported on Sunday.
Maryam Nawaz, the Pakistan Muslim League (N) Vice President and deposed premier Nawaz Sharif's daughter, claimed that Farah has done this corruption at the behest of Imran and his wife.
According to Maryam, Prime Minister Khan fears that once he is out of power, his “thefts" will be exposed.
Recently-sacked Punjab governor Chaudhry Sarwar and Khan's old friend and the party financer Aleem Khan also alleged that Farah had made billions of rupees in transfers and postings done in Punjab through chief minister Usman Buzdar.
There are reports that more close aides of Khan have planned to leave the country after he loses the top office.
On Sunday, Khan dissolved Parliament after the deputy speaker dismissed a no-trust motion against him.
The joint Opposition had presented the support of 197 lawmakers, 25 more than the required number, in Parliament on Sunday to oust the premier.
The Opposition moved the Supreme Court challenging the deputy speaker's act as “illegal and unconstitutional".
President Arif Ali, meanwhile, asked Khan to continue as Prime Minister until a caretaker premier is installed.
In a TV interview recently, Khan claimed that the new government would launch a character assassination campaign against him and his wife, and also propagate corruption of Farah.
