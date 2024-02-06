Pakistan gears up for elections with 44 political parties vying for seats. Here's a list of key players
Pakistan will hold elections for a new parliament on Thursday, with 44 political parties competing for seats. Key players include Nawaz Sharif, the powerful Army Chief Gen. Asim Munir, Imran Khan, Shehbaz Sharif, and Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari.
Pakistan will hold elections for a new parliament on Thursday. As many as 44 political parties are vying for a share of the 266 seats that are up for grabs in the national assembly, or the lower house of parliament, with an additional 70 seats reserved for women and minorities.