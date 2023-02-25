Pakistan gets another economic booster dose from Uzbekistan after China & Iran
Pakistan and Uzbekistan have signed an agreement to encourage the exchange of goods and services.
Pakistan is struggling with its economic crisis in decades with its foreign exchange reserves, at their lowest in 10 years. A total of three countries have come forward to help the crisis-hit country. After China and Iran, Uzbekistan has also inked a $1 billion deal to increase bilateral trade with Pakistan.
