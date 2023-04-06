Pakistan gets closer to IMF bailout as Saudi Arabia approves additional $2 billion funding1 min read . Updated: 06 Apr 2023, 05:49 PM IST
The IMF has imposed the condition on Pakistan that it should secure USD 3 billion from other countries for the revival of its USD 6.5 billion bailout package.
Pakistan has moved a step closer to the much-needed IMF bailout after Saudi Arabia approved funding of an additional USD 2 billion in deposits. As per the conditions imposed by the International Monetary Fund, the cash-strapped nation must secure $3 billion in funding from other countries before its $6.5 billion bailout package is revived.
