Pakistan gets its first-ever Miss Universe contestant, earns the ire of Anwaar-Ul-Haq Kakar govt2 min read 16 Sep 2023, 06:06 PM IST
The ‘crisis’ has Pakistan's interim Prime Minister Anwaar-Ul-Haq Kakar, Pakistan's foreign ministry and their intelligence bureau has been wracking their heads into understanding how such a ‘disaster’ unfolded.
Pakistan's interim government and intellectual scholars, and fundamentalists have encountered a severe pressing issue, which surpasses the Asian nation's rising debt crisis, economic crisis, and electricity shortage among other issues- How can a woman of Pakistan, represent the nation at an international stage?