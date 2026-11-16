Pakistan gets Turkey’s GI tag for basmati rice: Why India’s Madhya Pradesh could benefit from Ankara’s revised map

Pakistan has secured geographical indication (GI) recognition for its basmati rice in Turkey, a country that has maintained close diplomatic ties with Islamabad and repeatedly backed its position on Kashmir at international forums.
But while the registration marks a gain for Pakistan, changes to the geographical boundaries in its application could offer India’s Madhya Pradesh a fresh argument in its long-running bid for basmati GI recognition.
The Turkish Patent and Trademark Office registered Pakistan’s basmati rice under the category of Mahreç İşareti on January 2, 2026.
The application was submitted by Pakistan’s Trade Development Authority on February 6, 2024, under registration number 1810.
This comes as Turkey and Pakistan are recently sharing close political and diplomatic relations, with both countries frequently supporting each other’s positions on regional and international issues.
However, for India, the more significant aspect of the Turkish registration is the geographical description of Pakistan’s basmati claim — and the changes made to it.
Pakistan’s original application included Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) among the areas where basmati is cultivated. The revised registration no longer lists PoJK. Instead, it identifies specified districts across Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan as recognised production areas.
The inclusion of districts in Sindh and Balochistan, beyond Pakistan’s traditional Punjab basmati belt, is particularly relevant to India’s case for recognising basmati grown in Madhya Pradesh.
Madhya Pradesh has for years sought the inclusion of 13 districts in India’s basmati GI recognition.
Its demand has faced resistance on the grounds that the state lies outside the traditional Indo-Gangetic Plains belt associated with basmati cultivation.
The Assistant Registrar rejected the state’s request in March 2018. The dispute subsequently reached the courts, with petitions concerning Madhya Pradesh’s inclusion continuing before the Madras High Court.
Pakistan’s Turkish registration could give Madhya Pradesh an additional comparative argument.
The revised geographical description recognises specified basmati-growing districts across four Pakistani provinces, rather than limiting the production area to Punjab.
This raises an important question for India’s GI framework: if Pakistan’s basmati claim can encompass geographically diverse production areas, why should Madhya Pradesh’s claim not be assessed on the basis of its own agricultural and geographical evidence?
Pakistan’s registered specification refers to factors such as soil, water availability, climate, humidity and sunshine to establish the relationship between basmati rice and its production areas. These factors could also be relevant when assessing the quality and distinctiveness of basmati cultivated in Madhya Pradesh.
Pakistan’s registration in Turkey does not automatically alter India’s basmati GI boundaries or guarantee recognition for Madhya Pradesh. Nor does a foreign GI registration constitute a binding legal precedent for Indian authorities or courts.
Nevertheless, the revised geographical description offers Madhya Pradesh another point of comparison in its continuing fight for recognition. It could help the state challenge the argument that basmati cultivation and geographical recognition must remain confined to a narrowly defined traditional belt.
India must, however, build its case on robust scientific, geographical and agricultural evidence while safeguarding the identity and international reputation of Indian basmati.
Bhanu Pratap is a journalist who reports and writes on foreign affairs, India’s foreign policy, geopolitics and strategic affairs. He closely follows diplomatic developments in New Delhi and has a keen interest in defence and national security.<br> <br> Bhanu also focuses on in-depth, interview-based reports and regularly speaking with experts and policymakers to bring perspectives and context to major developments around the world.<br> <br> He is also interested in stories with strong humanitarian angles.<br><br> One such report examined the cases of Indian nationals who were allegedly recruited and forced into Russia’s war against Ukraine. While reporting the story, Bhanu spoke to the families of those affected and documented their experiences. The report was later taken into account by the United Nations in its findings on human rights violations linked to the war in Ukraine.<br> <br> For Bhanu, the zeal to produce meaningful and impactful journalism remains at the heart of his work.<br> <br>He has previously worked with Firstpost, NDTV, Newslaundry and Republic.<br><br> Bhanu studied at the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi. He initially chose science with plans to pursue engineering, influenced by conventional expectations, but fate had other plans and eventually led him to journalism.<br><br> Beyond the newsroom, Bhanu enjoys exploring culture and history and often spends his days off on heritage walks. He is also passionate about travelling, biking and listening to folk music.<br> <br>For tips, reviews and suggestions, you can reach him at bhanu.pratap@htdigital.in.
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