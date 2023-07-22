Pakistan govt approves massive hike in power tariff on IMF demand: Report

Pakistan govt approves massive hike in power tariff on IMF demand: Report2 min read 22 Jul 2023, 12:59 PM IST
Pakistan's federal cabinet has approved a significant increase in electricity tariffs, with some customers facing an increase of up to ₹7.5 per unit. The government has sent the matter to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) for approval.
In Pakistan, the federal cabinet authorized a significant increase in the electricity base rate through a circulation summary in a late-night decision. The government has raised the basic power tariff by ₹3 for some customers and by ₹7.5 per unit for others, according to a report published by ARY News.
