Pakistan govt hikes petrol, diesel prices by ₹35 each2 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2023, 04:32 PM IST
After the hike, petrol price now stands at ₹249.80 per litre, while high-speed diesel at ₹262.80, kerosene oil at ₹189.83, and light diesel oil at ₹187 per litre.
Pakistan’s government on Sunday raised prices of petrol and diesel by ₹35 each.
