Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman lashed out at Pakistan government on Wednesday for its ‘embarrassing’ clashes with India. The Jamaat-e-Islami chief also insisted that Kashmir could not remain in the hands of ‘Hindu brahmins’ and claimed that the former Pakistan Army Chief had made a ‘secret deal’ with India.

“India and its R&AW have targetted and killed so many people in Pakistan. This is an attack against our freedom and sovereignty. But when there is no response from the Pakistan government....when India is not exposed...then we can assume that perhaps they have struck a deal…” he claimed during an event in Lahore.

The developments came even as Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called on New Delhi to initiate 'meaningful negotiations' to resolve the long-standing Kashmir situation. Meanwhile General Syed Asim Munir — the Chief of Army Staff — visited PoK on Wednesday and assured that Kashmir would become part of the other country ‘one day’.

The Pakistan PM also accused India of amassing weapons — contending that accumulation of arms would not bring peace or change the fate of people of this region. He urged the other country to be ‘wise’ and reiterated that the only way forward for Pakistan and India was through dialogue.

“We want all issues, including Kashmir, to be resolved through talks. India should come out of the thinking of August 5, 2019, and fulfil promises made to the UN and launch a dialogue,” Sharif insisted.