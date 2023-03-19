Pak govt mulling declaring Imran Khan's party ‘proscribed’ outfit: Interior Min

Pak govt mulling declaring Imran Khan's party ‘proscribed’ outfit: Interior Min3 min read . Updated: 19 Mar 2023, 04:38 PM IST
- While Khan was in Islamabad, over 10,000 armed Punjab police personnel launched a major operation at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore and arrested dozens of his supporters and claimed to have seized weapons and petrol bombs
Pakistan Interior Minister Rana Sanuallah has said that the government plans to consult experts on initiating a process to declare Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party a “proscribed" outfit after police claimed to have seized weapons and petrol bombs from the former premier's residence in Lahore.
