Pakistan govt prepares bill for those ridicule army, judiciary
The draft bill was vetted by the Pakistan Ministry of Law and Justice.
Pakistan's government has prepared a bill that proposes to change Pakistan's Penal Code (PPC) and the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). According to the bill, anyone who ridicules the Pakistani army and the judiciary will be awarded up to five-year imprisonment, as per ANI reports citing Dawn news.
