Pakistan's government has agreed to increase the policy interest rate by 2% or 200 basis points to meet another condition set by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to unlock USD 1.1 billion of the bailout package. Currently, the rate stands at 17%, according to The Express Tribune.

The decision by Pakistan authorities will push the interest rate to 19%, just below the previous record of 19.5% set in October 1996. Sources in Pakistan's Ministry of Finance said that a technical-level discussion had virtually taken place between Islamabad and the IMF review mission.

According to reports, the discussions between the Pakistan government and IMF officials were in the final stage on some issues of the power sector. Both sides concluded the ninth review of the USD 6.5 billion bailout package without a staff-level agreement.

The Pakistani government had hoped that they would be able to convince the IMF about implementing the conditions in a gradual manner. However, Islamabad's hopes were dashed during the IMF mission's 10-day visit to Pakistan.

Amid an unprecedented economic crisis in the country, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to cut the number of foreign missions as part of austerity measures. PM Sharif announced the decision on February 22.

"The prime minister is pleased to direct that a well-considered proposal/ plan in this respect may please be submitted to this office within two weeks positively," a directive issued by the PM Office reads.

He has issued instructions to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to slash down a number of foreign missions abroad and reduce their offices, staff, and other measures to cut down expenditures by 15%.

The official communication titled "Rationalisation of Foreign Mission Abroad" states that in view of the ongoing economic constraints and the consequent need for fiscal consolidation and control of external deficit, the prime minister was pleased to constitute a National Austerity Committee (NAC).

(With ANI inputs)