Pakistan govt raises policy interest rate by 200 bps for IMF bailout
The decision by Pakistan authorities will push the interest rate to 19%, just below the previous record of 19.5% set in October 1996..
Pakistan's government has agreed to increase the policy interest rate by 2% or 200 basis points to meet another condition set by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to unlock USD 1.1 billion of the bailout package. Currently, the rate stands at 17%, according to The Express Tribune.
