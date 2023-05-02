Big relief to Pakistanis! Govt slashes petroleum prices for first half of May, check new rates2 min read . Updated: 02 May 2023, 09:54 AM IST
The Pakistan government has finally decreased fuel prices, providing some relief to the citizens who are struggling with high inflation.
In a big relief to Pakistan's citizens, the federal government announced a significant reduction in petroleum prices for the first half of May 2023. The prices of High-Speed Diesel, Kerosene, and Light Diesel Oil have decreased, however, petrol prices remain unchanged.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×