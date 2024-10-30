Pakistan govt to auction Pakistan International Airlines on Oct 31, has only one bidder

The Pakistan government plans to sell a majority stake in Pakistan International Airlines on October 31, but concerns rise as only one bidder has submitted prequalification documents

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
Updated30 Oct 2024, 09:54 AM IST
Pakistan govt to auction Pakistan International Airlines on Oct 31, has only one bidder
Pakistan govt to auction Pakistan International Airlines on Oct 31, has only one bidder (REUTERS)

The Pakistan government is all set to sell majority of stakes in Pakistan International Airlines on October 31. There have been, however, rising concerns over the delay in sales, as only bidder has submitted prequalification documents for the privatisation of the airlines, stated Pakistani media reports.

Earlier, six entities had pre-qualified to bid for a 60% stake in PIA, which includes several Pakistani budget carriers, including Fly Jinnah, AirBlue, Arif Habib Corporation, and three consortia led by YB Holdings (Private) Limited, Pak Ethanol, and Blue World City.

However, five entities have withdrawn from the PIA sale, leaving only one group, reported The News International, a Pakistani media outlet. The withdrawal of the five groups comes after the bidders, who initially agreed to a 60 percent stake, pushed for complete ownership of PIA, citing concerns such as the airline’s financial liabilities, outdated fleet, and operational difficulties. In response, the government increased its offer only to a 76 percent stake, after which it had only one group left as the bidder.

The Pakistan International Airlines has been in the centre of several crises including financial strains and safety concerns. In 2023, 7000 employees of the national flag carrier did not receive their salaries for the month of November.

In August 2024, one Pakistani travel blogger travelling to Skardu on a PIA flight, shared his experience, calling it “one of the most dangerous flights in the world.” The vlogger highlighted issues like unclean seats, broken handles, and duct tape on the overhead bin.

The European Union banned PIA in 2020 over safety concerns. The vlogger also shared that PIA was banned in Europe as one in three pilots of the airlines have fake licenses.

PIA auction: Investments estimated at $500 million

Acquiring PIA’s current fleet of smaller leased aircraft would require significant investment, of roughly about $500 million, for fleet renewal and operations. Additionally, the suspension of international routes to Europe and the U.S. has diminished the airline's attractiveness. 

As a result, potential buyers have urged the government to reinstate these routes to enhance the airline’s profitability prospects, stated Pakistani media reports.

 

 

First Published:30 Oct 2024, 09:54 AM IST
