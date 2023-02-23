After increasing the tax rate on various goods and services amid the ongoing economic crisis to get an IMF deal , Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has now asked his ministers and advisers to fly economy class, forgo luxury cars and their salaries as part of an austerity drive that will save the government 200 billion rupees a year.

The belt-tightening comes as Islamabad - which is facing a balance of payment crisis - thrashes out a deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to secure funds worth $1 billion which have been pending since late last year over policy issues.

Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves have fallen below a three-week import cover and the expenditure cuts announced on Wednesday are part of an effort to stave off an economic meltdown.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad, PM Sharif said, “These austerity measures will save us 200 billion rupees annually. These are need of the hour, and these savings no matter, if that's one penny, are very significant."

He termed it a sacrifice for the poor who wouldn't afford food on the table or medicines in the face of consistently high inflation, which touched 27.5% in January, according to the news agency Reuters.

Under these measures, all federal ministers and government offices in Pakistan have been directed to reduce expenditure by 15% and he had also asked his ministers along with advisers to forgo salaries, allowances, luxury cars, foreign trips, and business class travel.

The ministers agreed to the measures voluntarily, he said, adding all cabinet members will surrender their salaries and perks, and they will pay all of their utility bills from their pockets, as per Reuters reports.

In addition, armed forces have also given a positive response to cut non-combat expenditures. Other steps include a complete ban on the purchase of luxury items or vehicles for all government-run entities and no administrative unit like a new district or town will be created for two years.

All luxury vehicles will be withdrawn from the ministers, advisers, and bureaucrats, who would travel abroad only if inevitable, and that too in economy class.

The South Asian nation hopes to secure funds from the IMF soon, Sharif said, adding the stringent measures were part of the requirements the lender had asked Pakistan to fulfill before finalizing a deal.

Meanwhile, Pakistan expects to conclude talks with the International Monetary Fund over a staff-level agreement as soon as this week, in a crucial step towards unlocking funds to battle an economic crisis.

An IMF mission spent more than a week in Islamabad earlier this month to discuss a policy framework to allow the release of more than $1 billion in funding from a stalled $6.5 billion bailout package, originally approved in 2019. However, the mission left without a conclusion.