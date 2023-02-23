No luxury cars, foreign trips to Pakistan ministers for IMF bailout amid economic crisis
Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves have fallen below a three-week import cover and the expenditure cuts announced on Wednesday are part of an effort to stave off an economic meltdown.
After increasing the tax rate on various goods and services amid the ongoing economic crisis to get an IMF deal, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has now asked his ministers and advisers to fly economy class, forgo luxury cars and their salaries as part of an austerity drive that will save the government 200 billion rupees a year.
