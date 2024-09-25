Pakistan to hold bidding for national airline on October 1, says Ary News report

Bidding for Pakistan's national airline will take place on Oct. 1, according to Ary News. The government plans to sell 51% to 100% of the struggling airline as part of IMF-recommended reforms.

Reuters
Updated25 Sep 2024, 09:27 AM IST
File image of a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) passenger plane at the Islamabad International Airport in October 3, 2023.
File image of a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) passenger plane at the Islamabad International Airport in October 3, 2023. (Reuters / Akhtar Soomro)

Bidding for Pakistan's national airline will be held on October 1, broadcaster Ary News reported on Tuesday, citing a statement by the head of the National Assembly privatisation committee.

Also Read | Kamala Harris widens lead over Donald Trump nationally, Asian-American favourite

"The (Pakistan International Airlines) auction will be finalised on the first day of next month," National Assembly member Farooq Sattar was reported to have told a session of the committee.

Pakistan's government has previously said it would sell between 51% and 100% of the loss-making airline as part of reforms urged by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Also Read | US Elections 2024: Early in-person voting begins – All you need to know

Disclaimer: This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:25 Sep 2024, 09:27 AM IST
Business NewsNewsWorldPakistan to hold bidding for national airline on October 1, says Ary News report

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    HDFC Bank

    1,783.50
    09:46 AM | 25 SEP 2024
    15.05 (0.85%)

    Tata Steel

    161.40
    09:46 AM | 25 SEP 2024
    0.85 (0.53%)

    Pidilite Industries

    3,233.45
    09:46 AM | 25 SEP 2024
    -29.4 (-0.9%)

    Vedanta

    483.35
    09:46 AM | 25 SEP 2024
    13.1 (2.79%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Piramal Pharma

    232.40
    09:32 AM | 25 SEP 2024
    15.7 (7.25%)

    HEG

    2,414.10
    09:32 AM | 25 SEP 2024
    104.35 (4.52%)

    CG Power & Industrial Solutions

    812.75
    09:32 AM | 25 SEP 2024
    31 (3.97%)

    Syrma SGS Technology

    457.15
    09:32 AM | 25 SEP 2024
    16.9 (3.84%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      76,175.000.00
      Chennai
      76,181.000.00
      Delhi
      76,333.000.00
      Kolkata
      76,185.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.98/L0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.