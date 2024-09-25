Hello User
Business News/ News / World/  Pakistan to hold bidding for national airline on October 1, says Ary News report

Pakistan to hold bidding for national airline on October 1, says Ary News report

Reuters

Bidding for Pakistan's national airline will take place on Oct. 1, according to Ary News. The government plans to sell 51% to 100% of the struggling airline as part of IMF-recommended reforms.

File image of a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) passenger plane at the Islamabad International Airport in October 3, 2023.

Bidding for Pakistan's national airline will be held on October 1, broadcaster Ary News reported on Tuesday, citing a statement by the head of the National Assembly privatisation committee.

"The (Pakistan International Airlines) auction will be finalised on the first day of next month," National Assembly member Farooq Sattar was reported to have told a session of the committee.

Pakistan's government has previously said it would sell between 51% and 100% of the loss-making airline as part of reforms urged by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Disclaimer: This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

