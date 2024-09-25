Pakistan to hold bidding for national airline on October 1, says Ary News report
25 Sep 2024, 09:27 AM IST
Reuters
Bidding for Pakistan's national airline will take place on Oct. 1, according to Ary News. The government plans to sell 51% to 100% of the struggling airline as part of IMF-recommended reforms.
Bidding for Pakistan's national airline will be held on October 1, broadcaster Ary News reported on Tuesday, citing a statement by the head of the National Assembly privatisation committee.
"The (Pakistan International Airlines) auction will be finalised on the first day of next month," National Assembly member Farooq Sattar was reported to have told a session of the committee.
Pakistan's government has previously said it would sell between 51% and 100% of the loss-making airline as part of reforms urged by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
